/Morning news brief: US issues global security alert; Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, and more

The United States on Sunday (Jun 22) sounded a "worldwide caution" for American citizens, urging them to be on high alert — wherever they are. The reason? As per the US State Department, the rapidly escalating Middle East crisis could put people travelling or living abroad at an increased security risk. The advisory warned of "potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad".



Click on the headlines to read more

The United States on Sunday (Jun 22) sounded a "worldwide caution" for American citizens, urging them to be on high alert — wherever they are. The reason? As per the US State Department, the rapidly escalating Middle East crisis could put people travelling or living abroad at an increased security risk. The advisory warned of "potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad".

US President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead to attack on Iranian nuclear facilities ‘minutes before the bombs dropped’, Vice President JD Vance was quoted saying to NBC's "Meet the Press" on Saturday, CNN reported. Vance added that Trump "had the power to call off this attack until the very last minute" and chose to go ahead.

Kyiv, early on Monday (Jun 23), woke up to drones and distant explosions as Russia launched "another massive attack" on the Ukrainian capital. At least one person was killed and several were wounded in the strikes, said Ukrainian authorities. Mykola Kalashnyk of Kyiv's military administration, in a statement, said that "Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in Bila Tserkva district, a woman born in 1957 died from her injuries".



President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday (June 22) that US strikes on Iran had destroyed their nuclear sites, after other officials cautioned that the extent of damage was still not confirmed. In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!”