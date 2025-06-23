The United States on Sunday (Jun 22) sounded a "worldwide caution" for American citizens, urging them to be on high alert — wherever they are. The reason? As per the US State Department, the rapidly escalating Middle East crisis could put people travelling or living abroad at an increased security risk. The advisory warned of "potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad".

"Increased caution" advised

The State Department's security alert says that "the conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad".

"The Department of State advises US citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution," it adds.

However, the advisory has no mention of the United States' intervention in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Fuming Tehran warns of 'irreparable consequences'

Late on Saturday (Jun 21), the US officially entered the conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran, carrying out air strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Fuming at the bombing, Iran warned that the move would have "irreparable consequences".

On Sunday (Jun 22) Tehran threatened US bases in the Middle East, warning that the United States troops could face retaliation for the unprecedented air strikes that the Pentagon claimed devastated Iran's nuclear programme.

Iranian officials also issued a fiery warning — not just to Washington, but to the entire region. The nation warned that any nation that helped America carry out the strikes would also be considered a "legitimate target".

"Any country in the region or elsewhere that is used by American forces to strike Iran will be considered a legitimate target for our armed forces," said Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a message carried by the official IRNA news agency.