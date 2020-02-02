Morning News Brief: India evacuates more Indians from China's Wuhan, Coronavirus toll, and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Second Air India plane carrying 323 Indians takes off from China's Wuhan

Yesterday, a special Air India flight carrying 324 Indians who were stranded in China's Wuhan has landed in New Delhi. This comes as the total number of suspected coronavirus cases in India rises to eight.

China's coronavirus infections hit daily record, deaths climb to 304

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China had reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday, citing the country's National Health Commission.

In Mexico, "El Chapo's" daughter ties knot in state cathedral

Alejandrina Gisselle Guzman married Edgar Cazares, the nephew of Blanca Margarita Cazares, Mexican newspaper Reforma reported on Saturday, in the heartland of Mexico's powerful Sinaloa Cartel.

Liverpool march on with 4-0 rout of Southampton

It was Liverpool's 20th successive home win dating back to last season, matching Manchester City's record set between March 2011 and March 2012.

'Joker' leads the pack at BAFTA awards

Hollywood stars will pack the Royal Albert Hall in London for the glitzy bash, where Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are tipped to scoop the main acting awards.

Watch: 2020 Budget: What's in it for you? | Gravitas