Second Air India plane carrying 323 Indians takes off from China's Wuhan

A second Air India flight carrying 323 Indians has taken off from China's Wuhan. The flight will be landing in Delhi in a short while.

The plane is also carrying seven Maldivians.

This is the second phase of evacuation drive carried out by India in the coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

Yesterday, a special Air India flight carrying 324 Indians who were stranded in China's Wuhan has landed in New Delhi. This comes as the total number of suspected coronavirus cases in India rises to eight.

The passengers have been screened for coronavirus, by a joint team of airport health authority and armed forces medical services.

Health officials said that the passengers were doing fine.

However, not all Indians were allowed to board the plane. 6 Indians were offloaded in Wuhan as they had high temperatures.

All the Indians who have returned from Wuhan which is the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak will be quarantined in the Indo Tibetan Border Police ( ITBP) facility in Delhi and defence facility at Manesar.

The evacuees most of whom are students, will be kept in isolation wards for at least 14 days.

The 324 passengers comprise 211 students, 110 working professionals and four minors.