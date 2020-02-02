'Joker' leads the pack at BAFTA awards

The hit film "Joker" leads the nominations for Sunday's Bafta awards but "1917" is hotly tipped for best film at the last major prize ceremony before the Oscars.

Hollywood stars will pack the Royal Albert Hall in London for the glitzy bash, where Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are tipped to scoop the main acting awards.

The psychological thriller "Joker", with Phoenix in the Batman villain title role, leads the way with 11 nominations, followed by crime flick "The Irishman" and comedy-drama "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

However, Sam Mendes' World War I epic "1917", which has nine nominations, is the favourite to win the best film and best director categories.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' 73rd annual movie awards could indicate which way the Oscars might go in Los Angeles on February 9.

Last year, Bafta gave the best acting prizes to Rami Malek and Olivia Colman; Alfonso Cuaron won best director, and Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor -- honours all replicated at the Academy Awards.