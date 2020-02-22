Morning News Brief: First European casualty from coronavirus, Iran polls, and more

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Coronavirus spreads in China prisons, Korean church as fears weigh on global markets

A total of 234 infections among Chinese prisoners outside Hubei ended 16 straight days of declines in new mainland cases.

Polls close in Iran general elections after multiple extensions

The vote had been due to end at 1430 GMT, but it was extended at least five times and finally closed at 2030 GMT to allow a maximum number of people to cast their ballots.

Italy reports first European casualty from coronavirus outbreak

Adriano hailed from the Veneto region in north-eastern Italy. A 67-year-old from the same village has also tested positive.

