Polls close in Iran general elections after multiple extensions

Polls closed Friday in Iran's general election after multiple extensions, the news agencies Tasnim and Fars reported, as the vote is expected to see conservatives tighten their grip on parliament.

The vote had been due to end at 1430 GMT, but it was extended at least five times and finally closed at 2030 GMT to allow a maximum number of people to cast their ballots.

Hardliners loyal to Iran's supreme leader are likely to sweep a parliamentary election on Friday that will cement their grip on power as the country faces mounting US pressure over its nuclear programme and growing discontent at home.

The vote will have no major influence on foreign affairs or Iran’s nuclear policy, which is determined by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But it might bolster hardliners in the 2021 contest for president and toughen Tehran's foreign policy.

State television said voting was extended by four hours beyond the official 1430 GMT closing time to allow latecomers to cast ballots. In mid-afternoon, an Interior Ministry official said that about 11 million of 58 million eligible voters had voted for candidates in the 290-member parliament.

Iranian authorities earlier forecast a turnout of about 50%, compared to 62% and 66% respectively in the 2016 and 2012 votes.

