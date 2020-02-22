Italy reports first European casualty from coronavirus outbreak

Italy has reported the first European casualty from the coronavirus outbreak. A 78-year old Adriano Trevisan was hospitalised 10 days back for a completely unrelated health condition and was diagnosed with coronavirus based on preliminary tests. But before a definitive confirmation could have been made, he passed away.

Adriano hailed from the Veneto region in north-eastern Italy. A 67-year-old from the same village has also tested positive.

Veneto's provincial head announced a quarantine zone around Adriano's village.

All 3,300 village residents will be tested for the virus. Over in the Lombardy province, 15 people have tested positive. 10 towns in this region have been shut-down and close to 50,000 people have been asked to stay indoors. Public events like church masses and sporting events also stand suspended.

Initial investigation revealed that the infected people visited the same bar and had a common group of friends. The local administration has announced multiple precautionary measures. 250 people who came in contact with the patients are now in isolation. 60 workers at the Unilever factory in Lombardy have also been tested. The regional railway organisation announced that trains would not stop at 3 stations in the affected areas.

Italy's prime minister Guiseppe Conte said everything was under control and the government was maintaining an extremely high level of precaution.