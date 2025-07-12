/Morning news brief: Air India plane crash investigation updates; 800 killed while collecting aid in Gaza in 6 weeks, and more

Boeing has reached a confidential out-of-court settlement with a man who lost his wife and three children in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash, allowing the company to sidestep what would have been a high-profile federal trial set to begin Monday (Jul 14).

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIM) released the investigation report on Saturday (July 12) regarding the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The AI 171 crash in which 260 people were killed, including the medical students of the college where the plane crashed. The preliminary report, around 15 pages, was released a month after the deadly crash.

Boeing has reached a confidential out-of-court settlement with a man who lost his wife and three children in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash, allowing the company to sidestep what would have been a high-profile federal trial set to begin Monday (Jul 14).

At least ten Palestinians were killed Friday (Jul 11) while waiting for food rations near Rafah in southern Gaza, according to Gaza's civil defence agency. This, as per the UN, brings the total number of aid-related deaths to nearly 800 in just six weeks. The incident comes amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar, as the war in Gaza enters its 22nd month.

A US federal appeals court has struck down a controversial plea agreement that would have spared the alleged 9/11 mastermind and two accomplices the death penalty. On Friday (Jul 11), in a major legal reversal, a US appeals court nullified the plea agreements struck with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two others accused in the September 11, 2001, attacks.

