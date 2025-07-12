A US federal appeals court has struck down a controversial plea agreement that would have spared the alleged 9/11 mastermind and two accomplices the death penalty. On Friday (Jul 11), in a major legal reversal, a US appeals court nullified the plea agreements struck with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two others accused in the September 11, 2001, attacks. This clears the way for military trials that could lead to the death penalty. The ruling ends months of uncertainty surrounding the case and restores the possibility of full trials for Mohammed, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi — all detained for over two decades at Guantánamo Bay.

What did the court say?

In their ruling, judges Patricia Millett and Neomi Rao ruled that former Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin "acted within the bounds of his legal authority, and we decline to second-guess his judgment." This relates to Austin abruptly withdrawing support for the plea deals last year, saying that "the families of the victims, our service members and the American public deserve the opportunity to see military commission trials carried out in this case."

9/11 trial back on track?

The plea agreements, announced in July 2023, would have taken the death penalty off the table for Mohammed as well as two alleged accomplices - Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi in exchange for guilty pleas and cooperation. However, the pleas were withdrawn by Austin just two days after they were announced, after an outcry from victims' families who demanded full trials.

In Friday's decision, the court also vacated "the military judge's order of November 6, 2024, preventing the secretary of defence's withdrawal from the pretrial agreements." It also bars any future hearings related to the withdrawn plea deals and blocks the military judge “from conducting hearings in which respondents would enter guilty pleas or take any other action pursuant to the withdrawn pretrial agreements.”