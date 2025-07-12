/Boeing reaches hush-hush deal with 737 MAX plane crash victim's kin, as Air India crash probe reveals THIS

Boeing has reached a confidential out-of-court settlement with a man who lost his wife and three children in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash, allowing the company to sidestep what would have been a high-profile federal trial set to begin Monday (Jul 14). This comes on the heels of another Boeing crash, this one a Boeing Dreamliner 787. The Air India Flight AI171, which was to fly from Ahmedabad to London, crashed just seconds after takeoff before slamming into a medical college hostel. The tragic Boeing plane crash in India's Ahmedabad claimed 260 lives (241 onboard, 19 on the ground).

MAX 737 crash and Boeing's latest settlement

Paul Njoroge, a man whose family was killed in the 2019 plane crash that claimed 157 lives, was seeking damages from Boeing for wrongful death and negligence in a Chicago courtroom. His case was the last remaining lawsuit from the Ethiopian Airlines crash that hadn't been settled—until now. Clifford Law Offices, which represented Njoroge, as per AFP, confirmed the agreement late Friday, saying a mediator helped both sides reach a deal just before the trial began. "The case has settled for a confidential amount," a Clifford Law spokesperson said. "The aviation team at Clifford Law Offices has been working round-the-clock in preparation for trial, but the mediator was able to help the parties come to an agreement on behalf of Paul Njoroge," said senior partner Robert Clifford.

Njoroge, who lost his wife, mother-in-law, and three young children—including a nine-month-old infant—testified before the US Congress in 2019, saying he was haunted by visions of what his family must have experienced in their final moments. "It is difficult for me to think of anything else but the horror they must have felt," he said. "I cannot get it out of my mind."

Similar to the June 2025 Air India AI-171 plane crash, on 10 March 2019, a Boeing 737 MAX passenger airliner, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, crashed just minutes after takeoff. The crash killed all 149 passengers and 8 crew members on board.

Boeing's settlement spree: A pattern of avoidance?

This latest settlement means Boeing continues its long streak of avoiding courtroom trials related to its 737 MAX aircraft, whose flawed MCAS flight-control system (a flight handling system) was implicated in both the 2018 Lion Air crash and the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash, which together killed 346 people.