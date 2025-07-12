/Aid line or death line? In just 6 weeks, 800 killed while collecting aid in Gaza, reveals UN's shocking report

At least ten Palestinians were killed Friday (Jul 11) while waiting for food rations near Rafah in southern Gaza, according to Gaza's civil defence agency. This, as per the UN, brings the total number of aid-related deaths to nearly 800 in just six weeks. The incident comes amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar, as the war in Gaza enters its 22nd month. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (Jul 10) expressed cautious optimism about a possible 60-day truce deal, saying he hoped it could be finalised in a few days. He said that once that is done, he would be ready to negotiate a more permanent end to the hostilities.

Aid distribution turns deadly

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Friday that 798 Palestinians had been killed while attempting to access humanitarian aid between late May and July 7. Of those, 615 were killed "in the vicinity of the GHF [Gaza Humanitarian Foundation] sites," the UN said, referring to the controversial new US- and Israeli-backed aid group that has effectively replaced the UN's aid delivery role in Gaza.

"Where people are lining up for essential supplies such as food and medicine, and where... they have a choice between being shot or being fed, this is unacceptable," said UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani in Geneva. The UN, as per AFP, refuses to cooperate with GHF over concerns that the organisation as designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.

What did Israel say about the alarming figures?

Israel's military said it was investigating the latest incident and had previously issued new instructions to troops after reports of civilian deaths near aid distribution points. It added that it works to minimise "possible friction" between aid seekers and soldiers and that it conducted "thorough examinations" of incidents in which "harm to civilians who arrived at distribution facilities was reported".