Morning brief: Trump defeats Haley in her home state, PM Modi inaugurates 'Sudarshan Setu', and more

Former US president Donald Trump emerged victorious in the South Carolina primary on Saturday (Feb 24), defeating Nikki Haley in her home state in the nomination race, according to media projections. In other news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated country's longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat's Dwarka.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Reports showed Trump had garnered as much as 58.5 per cent votes, compared to Haley's 41 per cent in the voting which provides him 29 delegates from the state. "It's an early evening and a fantastic evening. We can celebrate for about 15 minutes and then we have to get back to work," Trump told a room of boisterous supporters after the win.

US and UK forces on Saturday (Feb 24) launched a fresh wave of strikes against 18 Houthi targets in Yemen amid attacks on Red Sea shipping by the rebel group. The strikes "specifically targeted 18 Houthi targets across eight locations in Yemen" which included weapons storage facilities, attack drones, air defence systems, radars and a helicopter, according to a joint statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 25) inaugurated India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat's Dwarka. The Sudarshan Setu connects Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka and has been constructed at the cost of 11,81,19,678.60 USD (Rs 979 crore).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the cabinet will convene next week to discuss and approve Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) plans to launch a ground offensive in Rafah - the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu added that the meeting will also include plans for the evacuation of civilians from the area.