US, UK launch fresh wave of strikes against 18 Houthi targets in Yemen

US and UK forces on Saturday (Feb 24) launched a fresh wave of strikes against 18 Houthi targets in Yemen amid attacks on Red Sea shipping by the rebel group.

The strikes "specifically targeted 18 Houthi targets across eight locations in Yemen" which included weapons storage facilities, attack drones, air defence systems, radars and a helicopter, according to a joint statement.

It was co-signed by Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

All these countries gave unspecified "support" to the new round of strikes, which is the second such move in the month of February and the fourth since the Iran-backed rebels began launching targeted attacks at ships in the region.

"The Houthis' now more than 45 attacks on commercial and naval vessels since mid-November constitute a threat to the global economy, as well as regional security and stability, and demand an international response," the statement said. U.S. Forces, Allies Conduct Joint Strikes in Yemen



On Feb. 24, at approximately 11:50 p.m. (Sanaa Yemen time), U.S. Central Command forces alongside UK Armed Forces, and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, conducted strikes… pic.twitter.com/hAQ8Ftkihp — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 24, 2024 ×

Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported "a series of raids on the capital Sanaa," while AFP correspondents in the rebel-controlled city in western Yemen said they heard several loud bangs.

"The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways," Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said in a separate statement after the strikes.

"We will continue to make clear to the Huthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks, which harm Middle Eastern economies, cause environmental damage, and disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries," Austin further said. F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower supporting strikes against on Iranian-Backed Houthi Targets on Feb. 24. pic.twitter.com/bTtRdsCkwg — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 25, 2024 ×

Houthi military vows "more qualitative military operations"

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree released a statement on his social media statement vowing that rebels would "confront the American-British escalation with more qualitative military operations against all hostile targets in the Red and Arab Seas."

The UK Ministry of Defence said four Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s targeted "several very long-range drones, used by the Houthis for both reconnaissance and attack missions," on Saturday, at a site northeast of Sanaa.