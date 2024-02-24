Middle East crisis: Indian Navy provides medical assistance to vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden

In yet another display of military readiness and valour, the Indian Navy on Thursday (Feb 22) provided critical assistance to a merchant vessel that reportedly suffered a drone/missile attack in the Gulf of Aden. Indian officials said Saturday (Feb 24) that the Palau-flagged vessel MV Islander came under attack, resulting in the injury of at least one crew member.

The vessel caught fire after the attack, prompting it to issue a distress call. Responding swiftly to the attack, the Indian Navy dispatched an explosive ordnance disposal team aboard a navy destroyer, which sanitised the victim ship for any residual risk and cleared it for further transit.

The attack on MV Islander came amid a slew of such attacks on merchant ships by Iran-backed and Yemen-based Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

"Relentless efforts by Indian Naval ships reaffirms the Indian Navy's steadfast commitment towards safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

Indian Navy flexes muscles amid West Asia crisis

The ongoing shipping crisis in West Asia has offered the Indian Navy an opportunity to flex its muscles.

In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean following attacks on them.

Earlier this month, Indian naval forces foiled a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel off Somalia that carried 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals. In January, an Indian warship rescued 19 Pakistani crew members aboard an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel as it was targeted by pirates.

The Indian Navy on January 5 foiled a hijacking attempt of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk and rescued all crew members.

Deployment beefed up

In the backdrop of the increased tensions in the region, the Indian Navy has deployed frontline ships and surveillance aircraft for maritime security operations.

Watch: Indian Navy to host 'Milan 2024' mega naval exercise in Visakhapatnam × This not only elevates India’s role as the net security provider in the region but also helps guard critical shipping routes vital for the country’s trade and energy security.