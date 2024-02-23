Remnants of Indo-Pak war: Indian Navy finds wreckage of Pakistani submarine which sank in 1971

The Indian Navy's newly acquired deep submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV) recently discovered the wreckage of PNS Ghazi, which was a Pakistani submarine that sunk on the coast of Vishakhapatnam on December 4, 1971 amid the India-Pakistan war, The Times Of India reported.



The Tench-class submarine was earlier part of the United States Navy, where it was known as USS Diablo. The wreckage of the submarine was found by the Indian Navy at a depth of around 100 metres, nearly 2 to 2.5 km off the coast.



As per reports, the Indian Navy is not willing to touch the submarine out of respect for those who lost their lives.



The drowning of PNS Ghazi was one of the highlights of the Indo-Pakistani war 1971which came to an end with the creation of Bangladesh in 1972. There were 93 men (11 officers and 82 sailors) on board the submarine which sank off the Visakhapatnam coast.

US-made PNS Ghazi was dispatched by Pakistan to find details of India's eastern seaboard as well as to attack and sink INS Vikrant, which is a majestic-class aircraft carrier of New Delhi.

Japanese submarine lying along with PNS Ghazi

On November 14, 1971, PNS Ghazi departed from Karachi, Pakistan and covered 4,800 km around the Indian peninsula quietly to finally reach the Vizag coast.



India sent its destroyer INS Rajput which sank the Pakistani submarine by dropping depth charges. However, the Pakistani military claims the PNA Ghazi sank because of accidental explosions.



PNS Ghazi is not the only submarine which has been present on the Bay of Bengal's floor near the coast of Vishakhapatnam.

Watch: 1971 war: Remembering the 1971 Indo-Pak war Imperial Japanese Navy's (RO-110) submarine had also sunk off the coast of Rambilli locality in Vizag district on February 12, 1944, in World War II. HMAS Launceston and HMIS Jumna had used depth charges which sunk the submarine.



Veteran naval personnel claimed that the two submarines were present at the bottom of the sea near the Vizag coast. “However, the Navy has not touched the Japanese submarine as naval personnel strongly believe that it is the final resting place of the brave souls, and we let them rest in peace,” they added.