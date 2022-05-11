‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’: A book on PM Modi’s model of governance launched in Delhi

‘Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ book, which looks into the 20 years of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's model of governance at the Centre and in Gujarat—when he was the chief minister—was launched on Wednesday in New Delhi.

The book was launched by India’s Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. He was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

“The book presents different facets of the distinct thought process, the pioneering, pro-active approach and the quintessential, transformational leadership style that Narendra (bhai) Modi has come to be so closely identified with,” Naidu said at the ceremony.

He said the book encompasses the experiential journey of Modi since he left his house at the tender age of 17 and set out on a mission of knowing himself, his country and finally define the mission of transforming India.

“Modi ji’s vision, his dreams and mission India have been shaped by his extensive travels and insightful, experiential journey. This is the fundamental differentiator that makes Modi unique in several ways,” Naidu said.

The vice president said that despite demonetisation, Modi was able to win polls due to his communication skills as he communicated with the people, and they had trust in him.

At the event, Amit Shah called the PM an efficient leader. He said despite Modi's lack of experience, the latter was made the CM of an earthquake-prone state, which he ran efficiently and won several re-elections.

"PM Modi didn't even have experience in running panchayat when he was made a CM to run an earthquake-marred state. Despite that, he won continuously and ran the state quite efficiently," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Jaishankar also emphasised that in his eight years of governance, PM Modi led the debate on terrorism worldwide.

"Eight years of Modi govt led to the global debate on terrorism. He has practised development-focused diplomacy, focused on border infra development to meet security challenges; takes interest in trade, & addressed all our embassies to reach $400 bn exports," he said.

Edited and compiled by BlueKraft Digital Foundation and published by Rupa, "Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery" is a compilation of chapters authored by Shah, Ajit Doval, Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani, Arvind Panagariya, S Jaishankar, Lata Mangeshkar, P V Sindhu and Nripendra Misra among others.

(With inputs from agencies)

