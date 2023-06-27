Mid-air disgust: Man arrested for defecating, urinating, and spitting on Delhi-bound Air India flight

A man travelling on an Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi was apprehended at the airport following allegations of defecating, urinating, and spitting inside the aircraft, as reported by officials. According to the filed FIR by the flight captain at Delhi's IGI Airport police station, the incident occurred on June 24, when the passenger seated at 17F engaged in this misconduct in row 9 DEF of the aircraft, reported ANI.

The cabin crew noticed the behaviour, issued a verbal warning through the cabin supervisor, and subsequently informed the flight captain.

Speaking to ANI, a senior official of Delhi Police said, "On the complaint of the flight captain, Delhi Police registered a case -- u/s 294/510 -- at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway."

Immediate action was taken by notifying the airline and requesting airport security to escort the passenger upon arrival. Fellow passengers expressed their displeasure, leading to the accused being escorted to the IGI Airport police station by the head of Air India security.

The accused, a cook employed in Africa, had boarded the Air India flight AIC 866 destined for Mumbai. Delhi Police registered a case based on the captain's complaint, and the accused was arrested and granted bail after appearing in court, while further investigation is ongoing.

Another Air India fiasco Passengers aboard an Air India flight from London to Delhi experienced hours of delay after the aircraft's pilot declined to continue the journey.

As per reports, flight AI-112 made an unscheduled landing at Jaipur airport on Sunday (June 25) due to adverse weather conditions. The flight, originally scheduled to reach Delhi at 4 am, was later granted permission by the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) to proceed to Delhi, along with other diverted flights. However, the pilot refused to fly, citing flight duty time limitations and duty hours.

Urgently seeking intervention, Adit directly appealed to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for immediate assistance.

Air India issued a response to the passenger, assuring them that their team was actively working to minimize the inconvenience caused.

"Please stop with the false promises! The staff at the Jaipur airport have been absolutely inept & incorrigible to provide us with any assistance. The solution they have provided for all passengers to travel by coach to Delhi is absolutely damnable & ludicrous. Please coordinate & have us flown to Delhi ASAP," Adit told the airline.

