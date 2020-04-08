Markaz chief Maulana Saad is living in self quarantine, say sources

Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat Markaz, is living in self quarantine at the residence of his close associate in south east Delhi, said sources on Wednesday.

Tablighi Jamaat Markaz has been in the eye of the storm since end of March for holding a congregation in Delhi despite prohibitory orders from the government in view of pan-India lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The site has since been linked to more than 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

The government has quarantined at least 25,000 Jamaat members in different states and is still trying to trace all contacts.

In quarantine, the behaviour of the Jamaat members has attracted even more headlines. They are reported to have been spitting at hosital staff, and harassing female staff.

All this, while the Markaz Chief has conveniently been evading the authorities. He, it's said, has been controversial since he made way to the top post.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has so far served two notices to Mohammad Saad Kandhalvi -- the second one on Monday, after they found his response over the first notice "unsatisfactory".

The Congress has sought an inquiry into the whole issue.

The role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also being questioned.

