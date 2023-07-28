Manipur violence: Asaduddin Owaisi calls out Amit Shah for 'conspiracy' links to sexual assault video

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday (July 28) called out Indian home minister Amit Shah for reportedly questioning the release time of the sexual assault video of two Kuki women in Manipur.

Shah said on Thursday (July 27) that a probe into the sexual assault of two Kuki women in the crisis-hit state, who were paraded naked by a group of men, will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Shah said a total of seven cases linked to the violence in Manipur will be handled by CBI. The Centre has also requested the Supreme Court to shift these trials outside the state.

Media reports citing sources said that the one who allegedly recorded the video has been arrested and the mobile phone was also confiscated.

During an interaction with editors at his Atal Akshay Urja Bhavan office, Shah said that the recovery of the phone and its forensics would expose the "chain" of complicity.

He reportedly questioned the time of the release of the video, as it said that the incident happened many days before, reportedly May 4, and was released just one day before the start of the Monsoon session.

In a report by Hindustan Times, it was mentioned that Shah claimed that the initial probe into the retrieved device apparently suggested a conspiracy to corner the government.

In reply, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called out the government over the Manipur viral video. He said it is "shameful" that Amit Shah said that the Manipur video was a conspiracy.



"Amit Shah has said that the Manipur video was a conspiracy to embarrass Modi govt and was “leaked” on the eve of Parliament session. The violence in Manipur has been going on since May, the video is months’ old. But action was only taken after it went viral. Modi govt is always more concerned about its image, and not about the dignity of Kuki women. What a shame," the Hyderabad MP wrote on Twitter.

Violence in Manipur

So far, around 150 people have been killed during months of ethnic conflict between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki in the northeastern state of Manipur.

Tens of thousands of people have fled to government-run camps since the violence erupted in May. But the ruling government claims that the situation is being stabilised gradually.

