Manipur violence LIVE updates: CBI to take over probe, Supreme Court asked to shift case outside Manipur
Story highlights
Manipur violence LIVE updates: Amid ongoing political ruckus in New Delhi over Manipur violence, the union government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday handed over the case of two women being paraded naked to CBI. The state has also urged the Supreme Court to transfer the case outside Manipur. The government said it took the decision to involve CBI after consultations with the state government, which is also led by PM Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party.
So far, seven people have been arrested in the May 4 case, a video of which went viral in India last week, triggering massive outrage on social media. The central government in its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court said it had zero tolerance policy for any form of violence against women, especially heinous crimes as witnessed in the Manipur case.
Track live updates here:
Amid high political drama in New Delhi over the Manipur incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson from Bihar Vinod Sharma on Thursday tendered his resignation from the party saying he felt 'stigmatised' to work under BJP leadership. He also alleged that PM Modi was "sleeping" over the incident and he lacked the courage to sack the state leadership.
According to the police, a gun-battle with militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district resulted in injuries to two security personnel, one of whom was an Army jawan.
The exchange of gunfire occurred in Phoubakchao Ikhai area, situated approximately 50 km away from the state capital, Imphal, starting on Thursday morning and lasting for around 15 hours until late at night. Eventually, the insurgents managed to escape the area.
During the shootout, one house in the nearby Tera Khongsangbi locality was set ablaze.
Among the injured security personnel was 40-year-old Nameirakpam Ibomcha, who is a Manipur Police commando.
A hearing over May 4 incident, which triggered massive outrage across India, is set to take place in India's top court today. Earlier on Thursday, the central govt filed an affidavit in the court informing the case has been transferred to CBI and that it had a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women.