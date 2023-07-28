Manipur violence LIVE updates: CBI to take over probe, Supreme Court asked to shift case outside Manipur

According to the police, a gun-battle with militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district resulted in injuries to two security personnel, one of whom was an Army jawan.

The exchange of gunfire occurred in Phoubakchao Ikhai area, situated approximately 50 km away from the state capital, Imphal, starting on Thursday morning and lasting for around 15 hours until late at night. Eventually, the insurgents managed to escape the area.

During the shootout, one house in the nearby Tera Khongsangbi locality was set ablaze.

Among the injured security personnel was 40-year-old Nameirakpam Ibomcha, who is a Manipur Police commando.