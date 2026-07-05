/Mamata Banerjee issues 'kill me' dare after TMC rebels take over party office: 'Join BJP and...'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (July 4) has issued a statement after rebel MPs announced that they “took control” of the party headquarters. Banerjee alleged they the rebel MPs broke away under pressure but she won't bow in front of BJP. Daring the rebels, she said they should join the saffron party and end the facade of real TMC debate. She said that she won't stop and they will have to “kill” her to stop her.

"I dare the treacherous and ungrateful traitors abandoning the party to directly join the BJP and take me on if you have the courage, instead of playing this dishonest BJP-sponsored game," Banerjee said. She also announced that she will assume the role of the party’s state unit president after Chandrima Bhattacharya resigend and joined the rebels. The former CM also named Kunal Ghosh and Madan Mitra as the party's general secretaries. Mamata said she knew about it. " She had already informed me of the actual situation - that she would resign - because her son had previously joined hands with an anti-Trinamool faction," she said. "That is something she (Chandrima Banerjee) is free to do, but I will not join hands with them," she added. She added that the party office at her house would serve as the main Trinamool office.