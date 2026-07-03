/Ritabrata-led TMC faction ‘takes control over’ party HQ in Kolkata as row with Mamata group escalates

Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebel MLAs “took control” of the party headquarters in Kolkata on Friday, a day after staking their claim to the party’s name and election symbol before the Election Commission in New Delhi. The group led by Ritabrata Banerjee and Firhad Hakim returned from New Delhi and took control over Trinamool Bhavan on EM Bypass. After holding meetings at the premises, the leaders, accompanied by MLAs Sandipan Saha, Javed Khan and party treasurer Akruzzaman, entered the premises, held a meeting inside and changed the locks on the gates.

The group also put up an ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ banner outside Trinamool Bhavan carrying the name of senior MLA Arup Roy as the party’s chairperson.

The rebel group also claimed that it had completed the necessary formalities with the owners of the premises and would henceforth operate from Trinamool Bhavan.

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The office has served as the Trinamool's operational headquarters since 2022, after the party moved there during reconstruction of its original premises.

On Thursday, the TMC rebel leaders had appeared before the full bench of the Election Commission in New Delhi and claimed to be the legitimate Trinamool Congress and therefore entitled to the party’s name and symbol.

Mamata camp slams actionm, calls claim ‘baseless’

The move drew sharp criticism from leaders aligned with Mamata Banerjee’s camp, including Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh. Police and central forces have since been deployed outside the party headquarters amid rising tensions.

Mamata loyalist Kalyan Banerjee dismissed the rebels’ claims as “baseless” and asserted that the party would prove them false.

He also questioned their authority to represent the party and warned that the TMC would challenge them both legally and politically.

Slam EC for meeting with rebels

The Mamata Banerjee camp leaders also criticised the Election Commission’s meeting with the rebels saying leaders expelled from the party had no legal or organisational authority to represent the Trinamool Congress.

“The Election Commission had informed all political parties that only authorised signatories can seek a meeting. The AITC did not ask for a meeting. On what basis did the Election Commission grant an appointment to a person expelled by the TMC?” senior leader Saugata Roy said.

After the hearing, the Election Commission asked both groups to submit their respective claims and counterclaims regarding the party’s organisational elections, authorised signatories and control over the organisation by 5.30 pm on July 6.

Kalyan Banerjee said the poll panel had sought the party’s response on certain documents and that it would respond at the appropriate time.

The Ritabrata-led group of MLAs revolted against the former chief minister, reportedly over the growing influence of her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, within the party.

The camp now claims the support of around 65 legislators.

Twenty of the Trinamool’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs also broke away, merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and aligned with the BJP-led NDA.