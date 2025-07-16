/Maharashtra: Woman throws away infant after delivery in moving bus, tells conductor it's vomit

In a heart-rending incidentin Maharashtra's Parbhani, a 19-year-old woman gave birth on a running sleeper coach bus. She and her husband later threw the infant from the moving bus, leading to the child's death. When the conductor asked them what they hadthrown, they claimed the woman had vomited. A police officer said that the incident took place at 6.30 am on Tuesday. The woman was identified as Ritika Dhere. She had been travelling to Parbhani from Pune with her husband, Altaf Shaikh, in the sleeper coach bus.

The woman went into labour during their journey and gave birth to a boy. They, however, wrapped the child in a piece of cloth and threw him out of the window, leading to his death.

The driver of the sleeper bus noticed that something had been thrown out of the window. He enquired about him with the man, who told him that his wife had vomited. Altaf claimed she had been feeling nauseated due to the bus's movement.

The crime came to light when a passerby noticed the body of the child on the road and informed the police, who tracked the baby to the bus.

A police team intercepted the bus and later took Ritika Dhere and Altaf Shaikh into custody after questioning them.

The couple said they dumped the newborn as they were not in a position to raise the child.

The police said they were not able to prove that they were husband and wife. The woman was admitted to a hospital.