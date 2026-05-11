/Maharashtra sees sharp rise in heat stroke cases amid scorching summer

Maharashtra is witnessing a worrying rise in heat stroke cases as temperatures continue to soar across several districts this summer. According to state health department data, over 229 heatstroke cases have been reported in Maharashtra since March 1. The worst-hit regions include Vidarbha and Marathwada, where temperatures have crossed 44 degrees Celsius in some areas. In 2025, the state had reported close to 100 heatstroke cases during the same period.

Officials have confirmed at least two heat-related deaths so far, while several other suspected cases are under investigation. Districts like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nandurbar, Nashik, Amravati and Buldhana have reported a significant increase in heat-related illnesses.

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Doctors say prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to dehydration, dizziness, vomiting, confusion and even organ failure in severe cases. Outdoor workers, traffic police personnel, delivery agents, farmers, senior citizens and children are among the most vulnerable groups.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued heatwave warnings for multiple parts of Maharashtra, urging people to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours. Health authorities have advised citizens to drink plenty of water, wear light cotton clothing and avoid strenuous outdoor activities between noon and 4 pm.

Municipal corporations across the state, including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, have also issued public advisories and activated emergency response systems to deal with heat-related emergencies.