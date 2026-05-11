/PM Modi visits Naidu's residence in Hyderabad - Here’s why the meeting matters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 10) paid back-to-back visits to the Hyderabad residences of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The PM first visited Pawan Kalyan at his residence to enquire about his health following a recent surgery. According to posts shared later on X, PM Modi wished the Jana Sena Party chief a speedy recovery and prayed for his long life and good health. In a post on X, the PM said he was “pleased to meet Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Garu” and added that he prayed for his continued well-being.

Pawan Kalyan later expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s gesture, describing the visit as deeply reassuring and saying it strengthened his resolve to continue serving the people. The Prime Minister later proceeded to Naidu’s residence, where he was welcomed by the Telugu Desam Party president, his son and Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, and other members of the family. He reportedly spent nearly an hour with the Naidu family over tea and traditional Andhra delicacies.

‘Don’t lose more weight’

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During the high tea, PM Modi also shared a lighthearted moment with Nara Lokesh, playfully advising the young leader not to lose any more weight as he was already quite slim. As a mark of respect, the family presented Modi with a specially woven Venkatagiri Jamdani portrait of Lord Venkateswara, symbolising Andhra Pradesh’s spiritual and handloom heritage. Political circles noted that the extended interaction reflected the enduring “NaMo-Nara bond”, which has steadily evolved from political alliance into personal camaraderie.

Following the meetings, PM Modi shared photographs on his official X account. In one post, he wrote that he was “happy to meet Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Garu” and extended best wishes for the State’s progress and prosperity. Naidu responded on X by expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister’s visit, calling the meeting cordial and encouraging.

Lokesh too posted his appreciation, describing it as a “great privilege” to welcome Modi to their home. He said that three generations of the family had the opportunity to spend time with the Prime Minister under one roof and added that his son, Devaansh, received Modi’s blessings and encouragement. Lokesh further wrote that he remained inspired by Modi’s commitment to the nation and motivated to work harder in public service, calling the occasion a cherished family moment.

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