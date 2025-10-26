/Maharashtra man beaten to death in Karnataka over suspicion of extramarital affair, two arrested

A Maharashtra man was reportedly beaten to death in the Bidar district of Karnataka on suspicion of having an extramarital affair. The 27-year-old victim, identified as Vishnu from Gaunagaon village in Nanded district, was reportedly attacked by relatives of the woman he was having an affair with. Police have arrested the accused.

Based on the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Chintaki village police station in Bidar, authorities received information about a man being tied up and assaulted in the village, NDTV reported.

Upon reaching the scene, cops discovered Vishnu in a semi-conscious condition with multiple injuries. He was quickly rushed to the Chintaki Government Hospital and later shifted to the Bidar BRIMS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

How did the incident unfold?

In the registered FIR, Vishnu's mother, Lakshmi, claimed that her son had been in a relationship for almost a year with a woman identified as Pooja, who was already married and had children. But Pooja had reportedly left her husband to stay with Vishnu, and the relationship between them was known to the woman's family.

Lakshmi claimed that after Pooja returned to her parental home in Naganapalli three months ago, her son visited them with two acquaintances to meet the woman. While visiting the village at the Hanuman temple, Pooja's father, Ashok, and brother, Gajanan, allegedly stopped him and accused him of having an affair with Pooja. Later, they dragged him outside the temple before assaulting him with sticks.

