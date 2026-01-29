Maharashtra in mourning after Ajit Pawar's death: What's open, what's closed on January 29? Is a bandh in place?

India's Maharashtra is in mourning following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday (Jan 28). A senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and one of the state's most influential political figures, Pawar had a career spanning decades and played a key role in Maharashtra's economic and administrative development. Following his death, the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a three-day period of state mourning from January 28 to 30. Today (Jan 29) has also been declared a public holiday. What's open and what's closed today? All you need to know.

What is closed on January 29?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Several services across the state will remain shut as a mark of respect. Here's what's closed today:

All government offices and administrative departments will be closed.

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) will not operate for the day.

Schools, colleges and universities in Mumbai, Pune and Baramati have suspended classes, with some examinations postponed.

State-sponsored cultural programmes, public ceremonies and official events have been cancelled.

Political rallies and campaign events have also been put on hold.

In Baramati and parts of Pune, local residents observed a spontaneous bandh, with shops and establishments shutting down voluntarily.

What remains open on January 29?

Essential services will continue to function.

Hospitals, ambulances, fire services and police departments will remain fully operational.

Public transport, including Mumbai local trains, BEST buses and MSRTC services, will run as usual, though some routes may see reduced frequency.

Commercial banks, ATMs and stock markets will stay open.

Local markets, grocery stores and milk booths will operate to ensure the supply of essentials.

Several private companies, including IT firms in Pune and Hinjewadi, have advised employees to work from home to allow staff to observe the mourning period.

Also read | Ajit Pawar crash revives chilling 2023 Learjet disaster linked to same operator

Are schools closed in Maharashtra on January 29?

Yes. All schools in Mumbai, including government, aided, and private institutions, will remain closed on January 29.

Colleges and universities have also suspended academic activities for the day. Most exams and internal assessments have been postponed, and online classes are generally not scheduled.

State mourning protocol

During the three-day mourning period, national flags will fly at half-mast across Maharashtra. Public entertainment and political events are suspended.

Funeral arrangements are being coordinated with Pawar's family, including his cousin Supriya Sule, wife Sunetra Pawar and sons Jay and Parth Pawar.

Also read | Just an hour before fatal plane crash, Ajit Pawar posted THIS on social media

Ajit Pawar’s funeral today