/Just an hour before fatal plane crash, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar posted THIS on social media

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Wednesday (Jan 28) was killed as his plane crashed while landing at Baramati Airport. Just an hour before the tragic plane crash, the leader, in what was fated to be his last social media post, had paid respects to 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai. Here's what he had said.

Ajit Pawar's last social media post

Merely an hour before the tragic plane crash claimed his life, Pawar, in a social media post on Facebook and X had paid his respects to Lala Lajpat Rai, saying, “Humble greetings to the great freedom fighter, announcer of Swarajya, 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai ji, who sacrificed his everything for the freedom of the nation! Their patriotism will continue to inspire us.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies after plane crashes in Baramati

Ajit Pawar killed in plane crash: What happened?

The veteran leader, along with four other people, was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections when his plane was forced to crash-land at 8.45 am this morning. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, were on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members.

The charter plane from Mumbai to Baramati crash-landed on the runway threshold in Baramati. Additional information about the plane crash is awaited.