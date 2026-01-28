Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar critically injured after plane crash

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has died after his plane crashed during landing at Baramati airport. Initial reports suggested he was critically injured. Pawar was on a tour to Maharashtra’s Baramati and was set to hold four election rallies. The DGCA has confirmed that all five people on the plane have died in the crash. However, the identities of those injured are not yet known.

According to WION’s Principal Correspondent Disha Shah, the accident has been described as very serious in nature. The majority of the parts of the aircraft have burned after the crash. The charter plane was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati when it crash landed at 8:45 am. According to reports police and other party workers have reached the site of the crash.

Further information about the exact cause of the crash and those injured will be released shortly.

Add WION as a Preferred Source