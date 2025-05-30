/Maharashtra doctor instructed colleague to kill Covid patient during 2021 pandemic

An audio clip of a government doctor allegedly instructing his colleague to kill a patient suffering from Covid-19 during the pandemic in 2021, when hospitals were crowded with patients and resources were scarce, has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the accused, Shashikant Deshpande, who was then additional district surgeon at the Udgir Government Hospital in Latur, is heard giving the instruction to Shashikant Dange, who was posted at a COVID-19 care centre.



Deshpande can be heard saying “Don’t allow anyone to go inside, just kill that Dayami woman." Dange responds to the instruction saying that oxygen support had already been reduced.

However, the patient, Kausar Fatima, wife of Dayami Ajimoddin Gaussoddin (53), recovered from the disease.

A complaint was filed in this regard by Fatima's husband Gaussoddin after which the Udgir city police registered an FIR against Deshpande on May 24 under legal provisions for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings and other offences, reported news agency PTI.

Deshpande's mobile phone has been seized by the police for investigation and a notice has been issued to him. The police is also recording his statement, said inspector Dilip Gade.

The authenticity of the audio clip that has gone viral is also being verified by the police.

"He is out of district and will come tomorrow. After that, we will collect his mobile phone and conduct an inquiry," Gade was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The woman was admitted as an inpatient at the government hospital in Udgir on April 15, 2021. She was hospitalised for 10 days before recovering and being discharged.

