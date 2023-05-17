Lost your phone? Indian govt launches 'Sanchar Saathi' to help you find it | Details

Mobile phones are an integral part of our lives, but what if they get stolen one day? The Government of India came up with the solution. On the eve of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day launched the "Sanchar Saathi" portal across the nation which allows citizens to block or trace their lost or stolen mobile phones. The app allows users to know the mobile connection issued in their name, get them disconnected if not required and can even check the genuineness of devices while buying a new or old mobile phone. The app also allows citizens to block or trace their stolen or lost mobile phones. Here's everything you need to know about the portal and how to use it in need.

What is Sanchar Saathi?

Sanchar Saathi is an integrated citizen-centric initiative by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) which aims to strengthen the security of mobile users or subscribers in the country. The portal is live for nationwide use and was officially unveiled by Telecom Minister Ashiwinin Vaishanv on Tuesday (May 16).

The security portal includes different citizen-centric modules like CEIR and TAFCOP. While the CEIR module enables Sanchar Saathi to let the users block or track their stolen devices, the TAFCOP lets the users check and disconnect mobile connection numbers.

How to use Sanchar Saathi:

Users will be able to track their stolen phones or even block them if any new SIM is inserted, but they first have to file a police complaint on the portal.

How to block a number on the portal?

First, visit the official website of the Sanchar Saathi portal. (https:/ceir.sancharsaathi.gov.in). Then enter the respective personal details including mobile phones, IMEI, device brand, and purchase invoice.

Now click on 'lost information.' This includes the place and date where you lost your device and the police complaint number.

Then verify the application by entering the OTP and then this will block the mobile in 24 hours.

How to unblock once you find your phone?

The portal also offers users to unblock their phones if they find them later. To unblock, go to the portal and enter the requested ID you recieved when you blocked the phone, Then enter the mobile number and reason for unblocking.