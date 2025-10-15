/LG meets terror victim families in Kupwara, assures comprehensive rehabilitation

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, visited Dardpora in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district to meet families of civilians martyred by Pakistan-backed terrorists. He also addressed terror-affected families at the Government Degree College, Kupwara, and assured them of comprehensive rehabilitation and the strictest punishment for the perpetrators.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasised that ensuring justice, respect, and dignity for the families of civilians martyred by Pakistan-backed terrorists is his foremost priority. He assured that the criminal justice system will hold perpetrators and elements of the terror ecosystem accountable, delivering justice and closure to victims’ families and society.

“I have assured the family members that their decades-long trauma, torment and suffering is over. We will ensure all the support so that they can reclaim their lives,” the Lieutenant Governor said. He also observed that families of civilian martyrs have gone through deep trauma, suffered various challenges including unemployment and education and felt loss of hope in the past three decades.

“Families of civilians who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists also suffered systemic barriers which stifled their progress. They were denied their rights and access to resources. All obstacles are now removed and we are ensuring justice and dignity for terror victim families,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Lieutenant Governor paid a heartfelt tribute to civilians brutally killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit, he listened to the heart-wrenching ordeals of terror victims’ families, acknowledging their profound emotional and psychological trauma. “The administration is committed to handling each case with utmost sensitivity and responsibility, ensuring justice, respect, and dignity for every affected family,” he stated.

He highlighted that approximately 250 terror-affected families have already received government jobs, with this mission set to continue until justice is fully served. “This marks the dawn of a new era of justice in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor affirmed.

Sinha also elaborated on a Memorandum of Understanding between the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) and the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative will facilitate the construction of homes for terror victims who own land but lost their houses to terrorist destruction. HRDS India, in collaboration with the Divisional Commissioners, will identify eligible families to ensure targeted support.

Addressing the broader context, the Lieutenant Governor condemned the false narrative propagated by Pakistan and its terror support system in the valley over the past three decades. “Pakistan, the breeding ground of terrorism, stands exposed. Those peddling false narratives on behalf of terrorists will face justice,” he declared, emphasising accountability for both perpetrators and their enablers.

The event was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg; DIG NKR Baramulla, Maqsood-Ul-Zaman; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse; SSP Kupwara, Syed Al-Tahir Gilani; Chairman of Save Youth Save Future Foundation, Wajahat Farooq Bhat; along with other foundation members, senior officials, and families of terrorism victims