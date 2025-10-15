/What is ChatGPT's new erotic feature of 'adult content'? Vivek Ramaswamy calls it 'dangerous'

Donald Trump's Indian-origin ally Vivek Ramaswamy has slammed a new feature of OpenAI's ChatGPT. He slammed the company for its plan to introduce an “Adult Mode" in ChatGPT, calling it a troubling step that could “sexually and emotionally manipulate" users.

Ramaswamy said the feature, set to offer erotic content to verified adults, would “do nothing to improve productivity or prosperity" and instead deepen “addiction and loneliness".

He posted on X saying, “The unnecessary ‘over-humanisation’ of AI is becoming troubling. This new ‘feature’ will do nothing to improve productivity or prosperity. But it will almost certainly increase addiction & loneliness."

Details of the new feature

Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, announced on Tuesday (Oct 14) that there will be a new feature in ChatGPTI that will allow erotic content for verified adult users starting December 2025. In his post shared on X, Altman acknowledged that ChatGPT had been “pretty restrictive" so far, a decision taken to safeguard users’ mental health.

“We made ChatGPT pretty restrictive to make sure we were being careful with mental health issues," Altman wrote.