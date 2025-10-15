The MK Stalin government in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday dismissed all media reports claiming that it is planning to introduce a new resolution or bill related to the use of the Hindi language in the state. The official account of the Government of Tamil Nadu’s Fact Check unit issued a clarification, and posted on X, “A rumour is spreading that a bill to ban the Hindi language will be introduced in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session! This is entirely a rumour. No such proposal for any bill has been received. Do not spread rumours!”

The clarification was issued after several media outlets reported that the DMK-led government was preparing to introduce such a proposal in the ongoing session. Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter M K Stalin said that the DMK does not oppose Hindi unless it is imposed on Tamil Nadu. He said that forcing the language on Tamils is equivalent to playing with their pride.

Earlier, reports said the Stalin government is preparing to introduce a bill banning the use of the Hindi language across the state and will prohibit Hindi hoardings, boards, films, and songs in the state. Reporrts said the legislation aims to protect Tamil linguistic pride and cultural identity amid what the government calls the “imposition” of Hindi on the southern state.

Reacting to the reports, the BJP criticised the proposed legislation as divisive and politically motivated, aimed at diverting public attention from other controversies ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

‘Enforcement will carry penalty provisions for non-compliance’

The bill was said to legally mandate Tamil as the primary language for public display and entertainment within Tamil Nadu. If passed, the law would have prohibiedt Hindi hoardings and advertising alongside a ban on Hindi-language films and songs in theatres and public events. Enforcement will carry penalty provisions for non-compliance.

DMK leaders emphasise that their opposition is specifically against the forced imposition of Hindi, not the language itself. DMK leader T.K.S. Elangovan reiterated the party’s long-standing policy defending Tamil’s primacy in the state and said, “We will abide by the Constitution but resist Hindi imposition.”

Tamil Nadu’s resistance to Hindi imposition goes back to anti-Hindi agitations from the 1930s and intensified in the 1960s. The state’s commitment to a two-language policy of Tamil and English for official and educational purposes has been credited with boosting the region’s social development, literacy, and employment growth.

In 2025, the state had symbolically replaced the national rupee sign (₹) with its Tamil counterpart ‘ரூ’ on the state budget document, signalling a renewed emphasis on Tamil cultural symbols.

’Such a ban will polarise public opinion, deepen regional divide’

The bill was seen through a political lens, since it was planned ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Critics say language ban could polarise public opinion and deepen regional divide. Legal experts and civil society call for thoughtful dialogue rather than legislation to address the complex issue of linguistic diversity and minority rights within states.

The DMK accuses the BJP-led central government of trying to impose Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language formula.

Reports had claimed that the legislation may be tabled in the current assembly session, but the Stalin government did not introduce the bill on Wednesday.

