/Famous crypto investor and influencer, 32, found dead in his Lamborghini after market crash

Famous crypto investor and influencer Konstantin Galich, 32, was found dead in his Lamborghini car with a bullet head wound amid the cryptocurrency market crash. Galich, a Ukrainian, better known as Kostya Kudo, was a well-known figure in the international crypto industry, and his tragic death sent shockwaves through the crypto community. He was found dead on Saturday in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv with a gunshot wound to the head. The Kyiv Police Department said a firearm registered under Galich’s name was also found at the scene. Though foul play has not been ruled out, police said Galich told relatives that he was feeling depressed due to financial difficulties and also sent them a farewell message on Friday.

Galich’s death was also confirmed on his Telegram channel to more than 68,000 subscribers via a post that read, “Konstantin Kudo tragically passed away. The causes are being investigated. We will keep you posted on any further news.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Galich co-founded the Cryptology Key trading academy and has a following of more than 66,000 people on Instagram, where he shared insights about the industry.

The crypto crash was triggered by Donald Trump’s threats to impose 100 per cent tariffs on China within weeks, and around $400 billion was wiped off the value of the crypto market within 24 hours after the announcement.

Initial police findings point toward suicide, though authorities have also opened a criminal investigation under the premeditated homicide statute, signalling their caution to fully establish the circumstances.

Reports indicate that he had been struggling with mounting pressures after the market wipeout jolt.

WATCH: Israel-Hamas ceasefire: Trump to visit Israel and Egypt for Gaza peace signing

The crypto world is reeling from one of its worst single-day liquidations since the 2020 pandemic. Over $19 billion in derivatives positions were wiped out in 24 hours, with Bitcoin leading the collapse and dropping over 13% within an hour.

Friends and followers of Konstantin Galich remembered him for his transparency and analytical insight. His YouTube and Telegram content had demystified complex blockchain ideas and market risks for thousands, earning him both respect and a following.