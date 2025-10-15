/'Mamata Banerjee is like a...': Victim's father apologises to West Bengal CM after political controversy erupts; seeks justice for daughter

The Durgapur gangrape case, in which a 23-year-old medical student accused multiple men of assault, took a new twist on Wednesday (October 15). The victim’s father publicly apologized to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after his previous remarks comparing her leadership to that of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. In a statement to the media, the father expressed deep respect for Banerjee, calling her a "mother-like figure," and asked for forgiveness if his comments had caused offense. He further requested that the CM assist in securing justice for his daughter.

Earlier, the father had been vocal in his criticism of Banerjee after the CM questioned why the victim was out late at night. Angered, he had likened the state’s governance to that of Aurangzeb, and even suggested he might return to his home state of Odisha for his daughter's safety, prioritizing her life over her education. He also demanded a CBI investigation, which is under the jurisdiction of the BJP-led central government, sparking a political controversy.

Meanwhile, the case has taken a dramatic turn with the police raising doubts about the victim's account. Initially, she claimed she was abducted and raped by multiple men in a forested area after leaving her campus with a male classmate to fetch food on the evening of October 10. However, police now suggest the crime may have been committed by a single individual, not a group, and have arrested her male friend, who is the sixth person to be detained.

