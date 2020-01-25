Morning News Brief: London braces for Republic Day protest, German shooting incident, and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

London braces for Republic Day protest by Pakistan-backed groups

In two days from now, a number of protests and demonstrations are expected to take place in London coinciding with India's Republic Day.

2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from today

Six months after the Centre imposed an internet blackout across Jammu and Kashmir, 2G mobile internet services to be restored.

Greta Thunberg steals the spotlight at Davos summit

The 17-year-old climate activist has already attended the World Economic Forum twice.

Australian Open shocker: Defending champion Naomi Osaka knocked out by Coco Gauff

Title-holder Naomi Osaka was stunned by 15-year-old Salm debutant and American Coco Gauff.

'Panga' review: Kangana Ranaut's film is a heartwarming tribute to mothers

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' is a heartwarming tale of a mother who decides to make a comeback in sports at an age when every player thinks of retirement.

PM Johnson signs agreement for Britain to leave European Union