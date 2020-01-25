2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from today

Six months after the Centre imposed an internet blackout across Jammu and Kashmir, 2G mobile internet services to be restored across the union territory starting today, but with certain restrictions.

According to a notification by the home department of Jammu and Kashmir administration, access to the internet with 2G speed on mobile phones will resume from January 25, reported news agency PTI.

Access shall be limited only on whitelisted sites and social media applications will continue to remain out of bounds for the Valley's residents, the report added quoting the notification.

Data services shall be available on post-paid as well as pre-paid sim cards.

The restoration of the 2G internet facility on mobile phones will continue till January 31 after which it would be reviewed further, the order said.

Internet and mobile connectivity was snapped on August 5 last year after the centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution applicable to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.