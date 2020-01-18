Jammu and Kashmir: Voice call, SMS services to be restored for prepaid mobile users

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Saturday said that voice and SMS services on all local prepaid SIM cards shall be restored across Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.



"2G mobile data on postpaid mobile for accessing white-listed websites shall be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu and Kupwara, Bandipora in Kashmir division. Mobile internet shall remain suspended in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama," Kansal told media today during a press conference.

Telecom services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir last year in August after the abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier this week, restrictions on the internet services in parts of Jammu and Kashmir were lifted in five districts.

Access to the internet was said to be granted to institutions catering to duties and websites of the government such as the banking firms.

The move came after the Supreme Court, earlier this month, directed the administration to review within a week all telecom restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The top court also ordered restoring internet services for essential services in Jammu and Kashmir. "It is no doubt that freedom of speech is an essential tool in a democratic setup. Freedom of Internet access is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) of free speech," the SC said.

It also said that the suspension of internet services is a violation of telecom laws.