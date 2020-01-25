London braces for Republic Day protest by Pakistan-backed groups

In two days from now, a number of protests and demonstrations are expected to take place in London coinciding with India's Republic Day.

Last time such demonstrations took place outside the office of the Indian high commission in London on August 15 resulted in violent clashes and vandalism and a month later there were similar protests.

Indian high commission building was damaged during the protest as protesters pelted eggs, tomatoes, smoke bombs and even shoes. The protesters also planted the flag of Pakistan occupied Kashmir on a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The protest was carried out by Pakistan-backed groups and pro-Khalistani elements.

Now, another demonstration is being planned for January 26.

Several Pakistan sponsored groups are expected to gather outside India house in London. At least 5000 thousand people are expected to join the agitation.

The protesters are also planning to burn copies of the Indian constitution.

Meanwhile, India has conveyed its concerns to authorities in London regarding the safety of the high commission office.

The Indian high commissioner to London Ruchi Ghanshyam met Priti Patel. However, it appears that the protests will go on as planned.



