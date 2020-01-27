Morning News Brief: 2020 Grammy Awards, Coronavirus death toll, and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Coronavirus outbreak: China reports 2,744 confirmed cases, 80 deaths

Chinese health authorities announced Monday that 24 new fatalities have brought the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak to 80 and more than 2,744 have been infected so far.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, among 9 killed in a chopper crash in California

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles, California. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash, US media reports.



Grammys 2020 Live Updates: Lizzo picks three awards, The Jonas brothers rock the night

Grammys 2020: The complete list of winners

The night's first act was by Lizzo and the awards ceremony is being hosted by Alicia Keys.



Opinion: Iran crisis test drives fundaments of Donald Trump’s foreign policy



In his op-ed, Goldberg suggested that any new agreement with Iran could be ratified by the US Senate.