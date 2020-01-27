Grammys 2020: The complete list of winners

Music industry's biggest night is here! The Grammy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles right now. With Lizzo leading this year's nominations, will we see her picking up the maximum awards as well? Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each received six nominations.



The night's first act was by Lizzo and the awards ceremony is being hosted by Alicia Keys.

Catch all the live updates from 62nd Grammy awards here



The awards show will also see performances by Jonas Brothers, BTS, Rosalía, Aerosmith, and Tyler, the Creator, among others.

Here the winners of the night so far. We will be updating the list real-time.

Best Pop Solo Performance: "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters



Best Pop Vocal Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish



Best Dance Recording: “Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers



Best Dance/Electronic Album: No Geography — The Chemical Brothers



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela



Best Rock Performance: “This Land” — Gary Clark Jr



Best Metal Performance: “7empest” — Tool



Best Rock Song: “This Land” — Gary Clark Jr Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr)



Best Rock Album: Social Cues — Cage The Elephant



Best Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend



Best R&B Performance: “Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300



Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Jerome” — Lizzo



Best R&B Song: “Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)



Best Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo



Best R&B Album: Venture — Anderson .Paak



Best Rap Performance: “Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy



Best Rap Song: “A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)



Best Country Solo Performance: “Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

Best Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)



Best Country Album: While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker



Best New Age Album: Wings — Peter Kater



Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist



Best Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding



Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau



Best Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band



Best Latin Jazz Album: Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band



Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan

Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters



Best Gospel Album: Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Burn The Ships — for King & Country



Best Roots Gospel Album: Testimony — Gloria Gaynor



Best Latin Pop Album: #ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz



Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: El Mal Querer – Rosalía



Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos



Best Tropical Latin Album: Opus — Marc Anthony & A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola



Best American Roots Performance: “Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles

Best American Roots Song: “Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Best Americana Album: Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’



Best Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland



Best Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album: This Land — Gary Clark Jr



Best Folk Album: Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin



Best Regional Roots Music Album: Good Time — Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album: Rapture — Koffee



Best World Music Album: Celia — Angelique Kidjo



Best Children’s Music Album: Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson



Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): Becoming — Michelle Obama



Best Musical Theater Album: Hadestown



Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper



Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer



Best Song Written For Visual Media: “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born



Best Instrumental Composition: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer



Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)



Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)



Best Recording Package: Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)



Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director



Best Album Notes: Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer



Best Historical Album: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer



Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer



Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Finneas



Best Remixed Recording: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Tracy Young



Best Music Video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

Best Music Film: HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke