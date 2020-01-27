Grammys 2020: The complete list of winners

WION Web Team New Delhi Jan 27, 2020, 07.18 AM(IST)

Lizzo performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

The awards show will also see performances by Jonas Brothers, BTS, Rosalía, Aerosmith, and Tyler, the Creator, among others. 

Music industry's biggest night is here! The Grammy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles right now. With Lizzo leading this year's nominations, will we see her picking up the maximum awards as well? Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each received six nominations.

The night's first act was by Lizzo and the awards ceremony is being hosted by Alicia Keys.

Catch all the live updates from 62nd Grammy awards here

Here the winners of the night so far. We will be updating the list real-time. 

Best Pop Solo Performance: "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters 

Best Pop Vocal Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish 

Best Dance Recording: “Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers 

Best Dance/Electronic Album: No Geography — The Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela 

Best Rock Performance: “This Land” — Gary Clark Jr

Best Metal Performance: “7empest” — Tool 

Best Rock Song: “This Land” — Gary Clark Jr Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr) 

Best Rock Album: Social Cues — Cage The Elephant 

Best Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend 

Best R&B Performance: “Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300 

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Jerome” — Lizzo 

Best R&B Song: “Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) 

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo 

Best R&B Album: Venture — Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance: “Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy 

Best Rap Song: “A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole) 

Best Country Solo Performance: “Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson 

Best Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Country Album:  While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker 

Best New Age Album: Wings — Peter Kater 

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:  12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau 

Best Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:  “God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan
Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters 

Best Gospel Album: Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Burn The Ships — for King & Country 

Best Roots Gospel Album: Testimony — Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album: #ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: El Mal Querer – Rosalía 

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album: Opus — Marc Anthony & A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola 

Best American Roots Performance: “Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles

Best American Roots Song: “Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her) 

Best Americana Album: Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

Best Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album: This Land — Gary Clark Jr

Best Folk Album: Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Good Time — Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album: Rapture — Koffee 

Best World Music Album: Celia — Angelique Kidjo

Best Children’s Music Album: Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson 

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): Becoming — Michelle Obama

Best Musical Theater Album: Hadestown

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper 

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media: “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born

Best Instrumental Composition: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest) 

Best Recording Package: Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director

Best Album Notes: Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer

Best Historical Album: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Finneas 

Best Remixed Recording: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Tracy Young

Best Music Video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers 

Best Music Film: HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke

 

 

 