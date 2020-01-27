Grammys 2020: The complete list of winners

Lizzo performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles Photograph:( AFP )
The awards show will also see performances by Jonas Brothers, BTS, Rosalía, Aerosmith, and Tyler, the Creator, among others.
Music industry's biggest night is here! The Grammy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles right now. With Lizzo leading this year's nominations, will we see her picking up the maximum awards as well? Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each received six nominations.
The night's first act was by Lizzo and the awards ceremony is being hosted by Alicia Keys.
Here the winners of the night so far. We will be updating the list real-time.
Best Pop Solo Performance: "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
Best Dance Recording: “Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance/Electronic Album: No Geography — The Chemical Brothers
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance: “This Land” — Gary Clark Jr
Best Metal Performance: “7empest” — Tool
Best Rock Song: “This Land” — Gary Clark Jr Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr)
Best Rock Album: Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Best R&B Performance: “Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300
Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Jerome” — Lizzo
Best R&B Song: “Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Best R&B Album: Venture — Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance: “Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy
Best Rap Song: “A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)
Best Country Solo Performance: “Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson
Best Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best Country Album: While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album: Wings — Peter Kater
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau
Best Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan
Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best Gospel Album: Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Burn The Ships — for King & Country
Best Roots Gospel Album: Testimony — Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin Pop Album: #ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: El Mal Querer – Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album: Opus — Marc Anthony & A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola
Best American Roots Performance: “Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles
Best American Roots Song: “Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Best Americana Album: Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’
Best Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men
Best Contemporary Blues Album: This Land — Gary Clark Jr
Best Folk Album: Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Good Time — Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album: Rapture — Koffee
Best World Music Album: Celia — Angelique Kidjo
Best Children’s Music Album: Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): Becoming — Michelle Obama
Best Musical Theater Album: Hadestown
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media: “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born
Best Instrumental Composition: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
Best Recording Package: Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director
Best Album Notes: Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer
Best Historical Album: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Finneas
Best Remixed Recording: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Tracy Young
Best Music Video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
Best Music Film: HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke