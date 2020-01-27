Grammys 2020 Live Updates: Lizzo picks three awards, The Jonas brothers rock the night

Grammys 2020 early winners Photograph: AFP
Jan 27, 2020, 07.58 AM
Watch Lizzo's 's Best Pop Solo Performance Grammys acceptance here:
Watch @lizzo's Best Pop Solo Performance #GRAMMYs acceptance! ✨ pic.twitter.com/qsBGxLBf1t— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020, 07.50 AM
Dave Chappelle takes home Best Comedy Album for ’Sticks & Stones’
Congrats Best Comedy Album - ’Sticks & Stones’ @DaveChappelle: https://t.co/25Me6LxmqB #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/o62X8FerSw— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020, 07.42 AM
Camila Cabello dazzling in a pink gown is now performing at the Grammys stage.
Jan 27, 2020, 07.34 AM
Usher and Sheila E. perform special Prince tribute at 2020 Grammy Awards. The Prince tribute is just a teaser for the Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince concert scheduled for next Tuesday night.
This love is gonna last. 🎶💜 @Usher + @SheilaEdrummer giving us a beautiful tribute to @prince 🎶💜 #GRAMMYs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Check out the full list of winners here.
Jan 27, 2020, 07.29 AM
Tyler, The Creator turned the 62nd Grammy stage into a burning pit as he and the dancers literally burned everything in their way.
.@tylerthecreator DROP. 🔥 MIC DROP. 🎤 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/CFxlFKcLJi— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020, 07.27 AM
Dan + Shay win Best Country Duo/Group Performance winner for 'Speechless'.
Congrats Best Country Duo/Group Performance winner - “Speechless” @danandshay: https://t.co/25Me6LxmqB #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hQFQOsSgM0— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
They are now performing at the Grammys stage.
Jan 27, 2020, 07.22 AM
TOOL wins 'Best Metal Performance' Grammy For '7empest'
The feeling when you win for Best Metal Performance! 🎵 https://t.co/25Me6LxmqB #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/6xGnOY8qE0— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020, 07.16 AM
Cage the Elephant takes home Best Rock Album at 62nd Grammys.
We see, @CageTheElephant! 🎵 Congrats on your GRAMMY win. 👏 https://t.co/25Me6LxmqB #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/55GOnZhhzt— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020, 07.10 AM
After a super performance, Lizzo wins Best Pop Solo Performance winner for 'Truth Hurts'.
Congrats Best Pop Solo Performance winner - @lizzo "Truth Hurts" #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/FHSKcAR5nS— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020, 07.00 AM
The Jonas Brothers take to the stage and we can't keep calm!
Give us 5 more minutes of this #GRAMMYs performance, please. @jonasbrothers 💥— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020, 06.58 AM
Real -life couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton give us cute couple vibes as they share the Grammys stage for the first time.
Nobody but @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani could make us feel the way we do watching them together on the #GRAMMYs stage for the first time. ❤️— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020, 06.50 AM
The Recording Academy pays a tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant
Remembering Kobe Bryant tonight while we honor music in the house that he built. Thank you @aliciakeys and @BoyzIIMen for the tribute. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lKlml9gF8H— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020, 06.49 AM
Lizzo, with the highest number of nominations tonight, stunned one and all with her scintillating performance at the Grammys.
RT if you're feelin' good as hell thanks to @lizzo's opening performance. 💥 #GRAMMYs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020, 06.42 AM
The Jonases -- three brothers and their wives looked stunning as they posed at the red carpet.
Check out what Nick Jonas and our desi girl Priyanka Chopra stunned in:
Jan 27, 2020, 06.34 AM
Dolly Parton wins an early Grammy -- her 10th competitive Grammy Award. She picks it up for best contemporary Christian song for God Only Knows, a duet with King & Country.
Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Lil Nas X have all been handed out early Grammys including Lady Gaga and late rapper Nipsey Hussle who was awarded his first Grammy posthumously.
Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo are up for more awards, which will be handed during the main telecast.
Jan 27, 2020, 06.29 AM
Taylor Swift is missing from action as it was earlier announced that the pop star won't attend the Grammys even though she has three nominations.
Jan 27, 2020, 06.23 AM
On a lighter note, the stars have started pouring in, serving us some fashionable looks on the red carpet. This year's Grammys 2020 has Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at the music awards. Billie Eilish, who turned 18 in December, is nominated for six Grammys, competing with fellow newcomers R&B artists Lizzo and country rapper Lil Nas X for the top prizes - album, record, song of the year and best new artist.
See the Complete Nominee list
Jan 27, 2020, 06.18 AM
In a sad start to this year's first music awards, Grammys 2020, news of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's death dulled the mood of celebs as they all mentioned him on the red carpet.
Kobe Bryant, was considered one of basketball's all-time greats, was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning, officials said. He was 41.