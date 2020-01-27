Kobe Bryant remembered on Hollywood Boulevard

Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of basketball's all-time greats, was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning, officials said. He was 41.

Four other people died in the crash in a remote field around 10 a.m. (1.00 p.m. ET) about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of central Los Angeles, the city of Calabasas said on Twitter.

On his tribute being displayed at the Hollywood Boulevard, a man from LA said, "Yes it is a sad day this is a city that for many, to whom, for whom, for which you know Kobe meant a lot you know it's one of the largest citizens, one of the most important citizens of this town and so I think it's going to have a significant impact on the city especially today the day of the GRAMMYS, you know I think this city has lost a lot today."

There were no survivors of the helicopter crash. Several major US media outlets reported that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on the helicopter. A teammate from Bryant's daughter's basketball team, a parent of the teammate, and the pilot were also killed, NBC News reported.