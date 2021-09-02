Ladakh hosts nomadic tribes festival with the aim of preserving culture, tradition

Authorities in India's Ladakh organised a nomadic tribes festival.

This was done to bring unique eastern tribes' cultures and traditions on the tourist map.

The festival mainly focused on 'sustainable development.'

It witnessed the participation of several nomadic tribes and included events like cosplaying, singing, Yak dancing, spinning, weaving, playing dice, and other types of art.

The festival will also showcase competitions like archery and horse racing.

Ladakh, the Himalayan desert, bordering China's Tibetan autonomous region, is a Buddhist dominated union territory, ruled by India.

The culture of Ladakh is similar to the Tibetan culture and is also home to several Himalayan tribes.