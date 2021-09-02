Ladakh hosts nomadic tribes festival with the aim of preserving culture, tradition

Ladakh tribe festival Photograph:( Twitter )
It witnessed the participation of several nomadic tribes and included events like cosplaying, singing, Yak dancing, spinning, weaving, playing dice, and other types of art
Authorities in India's Ladakh organised a nomadic tribes festival.
This was done to bring unique eastern tribes' cultures and traditions on the tourist map.
The festival mainly focused on 'sustainable development.'
A glimpse of the first -ever "Ladakh Nomadic Festival" held at Korzok Phu on August 30-31— Ladakh Tourism (@utladakhtourism) September 1, 2021
PC: Nawang Dorjey #Ladakh #nomads #korzok #tsomoriri @incredibleindia @tourismgoi @MinOfCultureGoI @DIPR_Leh @DIPR_Kargil @ut_ladakh @PBLadakh @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/UV2QQYOFJo
It witnessed the participation of several nomadic tribes and included events like cosplaying, singing, Yak dancing, spinning, weaving, playing dice, and other types of art.
Also read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend SCO summit virtually
The festival will also showcase competitions like archery and horse racing.
Ladakh, the Himalayan desert, bordering China's Tibetan autonomous region, is a Buddhist dominated union territory, ruled by India.
The culture of Ladakh is similar to the Tibetan culture and is also home to several Himalayan tribes.