Kolkata building collapse: Death toll rises to 10, rescue operation underway

A five-story under-construction building on Sunday night (Mar 17) collapsed in the Indian city of Kolkata in West Bengal, killing at least 10 people as per local reports.

The building was located adjacent to the slum at Hazari Mollah Bagan in Garden Reach. The tragic incident happened around midnight.

Several people were injured and local reports said that a search operation is underway to find more survivors who may be trapped under the ruins.

The police were reportedly instructed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest Mohammad Wasim, who is the promoter of the building. He was nabbed on Monday.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also arrived at the incident site to take stock of the operation being carried out by the emergency services.

"The government has the option to set up task forces to identify all the unauthorized constructions and take immediate necessary steps," Bose said while addressing the media during his visit. #WATCH | Kolkata: On the collapse of a 5-storey under-construction building in Metiabruz, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "Accidents are not accidental. There is always a human failure behind it. It's very painful to see people die for no fault of theirs. There is a… pic.twitter.com/zIr5wjka9p — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024 × BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed the state government and said, "TMC and Kolkata Corporation are directly responsible for this. This was an illegal construction. Under TMC, more than 5000 illegal constructions are there in Kolkata, with the help of police, local councillor and corporation."

He also alleged that there are at least 800 illegal constructions in Metiabruz and further claimed that TMC has acquired all water bodies like a land mafia. "Local councillor should be arrested and the Mayor should resign," Adhikari demanded.

When the initial toll was released, authorities revealed the identity of the victims as Hasina Khatun (55), Shama Begum (54), Akbar Ali (34), Mohammad Wasik (30), and Rizwan Alam (22). Over a dozen, including three children, are currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

The administration fears that the number of casualties may go up as the condition of some of those injured is critical, while a few more may be still trapped under the debris.

As quoted by the news agency IANS, sources in the fire services department said that it might take some time to complete the rescue operation.