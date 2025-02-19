The tragic death of 20-year-old Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year BTech student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, India, sent shockwaves through the parliaments in Kathmandu and Odisha.

Her passing sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice, with many demanding severe action against those responsible for driving her to such a devastating end.

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country and solidarity for Lamsal has been pouring in from Nepal, India, and other parts of the world asking for justice for the woman.

Alleged prolonged harassment by her boyfriend

Lamsal allegedly endured prolonged harassment by her boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, which ultimately led to her tragic death.

According to a statement by the Police Commissionerate of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, a complaint was filed by Siddhant Sigdel, Lamsal's cousin and a fellow student at KIIT, alleging that Lamsal took her own life due to Srivastava's harassment.

“The accused student, Avidk Srivastava, was arrested on Feb 17 and was forwarded to the judicial custody on the same day. Investigation of the case is continuing, including seizure of the documents and electronic gadgets as evidence,” said the police statement.

Five arrested

Five people arrested in connection with the forcible eviction of Nepali students from hostels at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology or KIIT, have got bail.

The arrests came days after protests by Nepali students following the death of a Prakriti Lamsal.

The arrested persons included Sibananda Mishra (59), Director General, HR, Pratap Kumar Chamupaty (51), Director (Administration), and Sudhir Kumar Rath (59), Director of Hostels, at KIIT University, and two security guards- Ramakanta Nayak (45), and Jogendra Behera (25).

The Odisha government has set up a high-level fact-finding committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

