Meanwhile, Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was formally charged over an alleged coup attempt after his 2022 election loss.

Trump defends $21 million DOGE cut; 'Have lot of respect for India, but...'

United States President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (Feb 18), defended the decision by Elon Musk-led US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cancel a $21 million grant aimed at boosting voter turnout in India.

India reiterates call for UNSC reform, pushes for permanent seat, slams 'non-progressive' status quo

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, on Tuesday (Feb 18) reiterated the ardent need for reforms in the UN Security Council.

Brazil charges Bolsonaro with conspiracy to overturn 2022 election results and assassinate Lula

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday (Feb 18) was formally charged over an alleged coup attempt after his 2022 election loss. Investigations by Brazil's attorney general, as per reports, also discovered a plot to assassinate President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to whom Bolsonaro lost the election battle.

Vatican says Pope Francis suffering from pneumonia in both lungs

The Vatican said Tuesday (Feb 18) that Pope Francis is suffering from pneumonia in both lungs and the 88-year-old's clinical situation remains "complex". The Holy See has cancelled his events until the end of the weekend.

Watch | Israel-Hamas war: Hamas to release hostages as Gaza recovery efforts continue