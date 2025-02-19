Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday (Feb 18) was formally charged over an alleged coup attempt after his 2022 election loss. Investigations by Brazil's attorney general, as per reports, also discovered a plot to assassinate President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to whom Bolsonaro lost the election battle.

Alongside Bolsonaro, 33 others have been charged over an alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election.

What are the charges against them?

Bolsonaro, 69, and his co-accused face five charges linked to a supposed conspiracy to prevent President Lula from assuming office after a contentious election battle, reports AFP.

Attorney General Paulo Gonet Branco presented the charges to Brazil’s Supreme Court, citing "manuscripts, digital files, spreadsheets, and exchanges of messages that reveal the scheme to disrupt the democratic order".

In a statement, the attorney general's office revealed that the charges include "armed criminal organization," allegedly led by the former President and his former vice-presidential candidate, Walter Braga Netto.

"Allied with other individuals, including civilians and military personnel, they attempted to prevent, in a coordinated manner, the result of the 2022 presidential elections from being fulfilled," states the statement.

Authorities say Bolsonaro "actively participated" in a long-term strategy that began in 2021, with "systematic attacks on the electronic voting system, through public statements and on the internet." These efforts, prosecutors argue, escalated into direct attempts to "prevent voters from voting for the opposition candidate," culminating in "the acts of violence and vandalism on January 8, 2023."

On Jan 8, 2023 Bolsonaro supporters stormed key government buildings in Brasília — the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court.

Evidence of a broader conspiracy

Prosecutors also allege that Bolsonaro's criminal organization pressured military leaders "in favour of forceful actions in the political scene to prevent the elected president from taking office." More alarmingly, the investigation uncovered a suspected assassination plot targeting Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and a Supreme Court judge, reportedly with "the approval of" Bolsonaro.

The January 8 riots, in which Bolsonaro supporters demanded military intervention, were described as "the final attempt" to prevent the transition of power.

Bolsonaro's response

Bolsonaro has denied all accusations, dismissing the case as political "persecution."

Hours before the charges were filed, the right-wing leader told reporters in Brasília that he had "no concern" about being indicted.

The Supreme Court will now decide whether to proceed with a trial against the former president. If convicted, Bolsonaro could face severe legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies)